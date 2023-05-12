“Disappointing” Ride Closes Unexpectedly at Disney Park

As of yesterday, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is experiencing an unexpected closure – with no update on when Guests can expect it to reopen.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force first opened at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2022 with the rest of Avengers Campus. The attraction replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith, which underwent a total retheme to take Guests on a high-speed, immersive journey through space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

On any given day, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force tends to be one of Walt Disney Studios Park’s most popular rides. However, Guests hoping to hop aboard a Stark spaceship this week have faced big disappointment with the attraction closed since midday Thursday.

The ride closed unexpectedly at midday on May 11. According to Twitter user DLP Report, it’s been “experiencing technical difficulties this week” that are apparently serious enough to warrant a complete closure ever since.

Unfortunately, these aren’t the first issues to hit Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Last year, rumors began circulating that executives, including then-CEO Bob Chapek and Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D’Amaro, were disappointed with Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. While they appreciated the well-designed queue and engaging pre-show, the actual ride itself failed to meet their expectations.

There was even speculation that the attraction might close for “plussing” at some point in 2023 to address the reported shortcomings – a pretty drastic move, considering it hasn’t even been open for a year.

Issues highlighted by Chapek and D’Amaro likely focus on the ride experience itself. While Avengers Assemble: Flight Force’s exterior is impeccably themed like the rest of Avengers Campus – and the queue’s Iron Man animatronic is impressive – the ride consists of little more than darkness and occasional lights.

What makes it all the more disappointing is that an Avengers ride, especially one that takes you to outer space with Stark tech, should theoretically be a Park’s premier attraction. With Bob Iger recently highlighting Disneyland Paris’ revenue as a huge factor in Disney Parks and Resorts’ growing profits, here’s hoping Disney’s renewed interest in the Resort extends to an Avengers experience that makes full use of the IP.