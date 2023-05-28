Disney Making Changes to Explosive Theme Park Attraction

Disney is planning to construct several new additions, sharing details in a recently-filed attraction permit.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is full of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, some of which are exclusive to the Resort. For starters, Disneyland Park features what is arguably the prettiest castle in all of the Disney Parks and Resorts, showing off a stunning take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Resort has been undergoing lots of changes recently, both in its Parks and its facilities. The Disneyland Paris Resort even has its own version of Disney Springs, called Disney Village.

Disney construction crews have been hard at work on a number of various areas throughout the Resort, with several permits being filed. A new permit has been filed for a thrilling attraction, revealing work Disney is planning on doing soon.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests have the opportunity to experience Lights, Motors, Action!: Extreme Stunt Show, a thrilling and intense car stunt show.

This attraction used to be located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well but was permanently closed to allow space for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The new permit for the European version of the attraction was filed on May 15 and reveals the construction of several metal sets, a training tent, and technical rooms inside the existing building. These additions will be completed soon, though they will most likely not be noticeable to Guests.

While the Disneyland Paris Resort was a complete cultural and monetary failure initially, Disney has successfully “steered the ship” in the right direction, making it a worthy destination for Guests to visit.

The Resort features two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. At both of these destinations, Guests will find tons of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, ranging from intense roller coasters to slow-moving dark rides.

The newest addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort came in the summer of 2022 with Aevnegrs Campus. This Marvel-centric land was a copy of the version found at Disneyland in California, though

This Marvel-centric land features all of your favorite superheroes and characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Loki, and Doctor Strange, just to name a few. The land also features two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

Have you been to the Disneyland Paris Resort? What’s your favorite Disney attraction?