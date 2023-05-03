Disney Turns Into Bubble Bath After Soap Gets Put Into Fountain

Guests were stunned by what they saw shortly after entering Disney.

All Disney Parks and Resorts are beautiful, but few can truly compare to the Disneyland Paris Resort. This Disney location has what is arguably the prettiest version of Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring breathtaking views.

However, Guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort this morning noticed that the Fantasia Gardens area looked a little different than it normally does, with bubbles overtaking the fountain. Bubbles absolutely covered the entire area, with the water jets shooting out bubbles as well.

This was shared by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) on Twitter, which you can see below:

This morning, the fountains of Fantasia Gardens turned into a huge bubble bath! (Translated)

Ce matin, les fontaines des Fantasia Gardens se sont transformées en bain moussant énorme ! 🛁 pic.twitter.com/SSsgvgLEy2 — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) May 3, 2023

We assume this was done to clean the fountain area, although it could’ve also been done by a very brave Guest. It’s certainly a “magical” sight to behold when you step into the Park. The Disneyland Paris has changed quite a bit in recent times, with the most significant addition coming last year with Avengers Campus.

This land operates very much like Disneyland’s version does in California. At Avengeres Campus, Guests can interact with their favorite Marvel superheroes and villains like Thor, Loki, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Spider-Man, just to name a few.

Disney Village has also been changing quite a bit at Disneyland Paris. This area is similar to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, allowing Guests to shop and eat til they drop.

One of the most notable changes here has been the demolition of Planet Hollywood, a popular eatery found across the “planet.” Changes have been happening at all Disney Parks and Resorts lately, with new rides, attractions, and locations popping up everywhere.

