Disney Area Closed Indefinitely, Blocked From All Guests

One of the newest additions to the Disneyland Resort is facing some issues and is now closed to all Guests.

In the last few years, both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts have received some major upgrades. In 2019, Guests could finally experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando, Florida, with the west coast version of this Star Wars land opening shortly after.

At Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can experience two incredibly-immersive rides as well as shop and eat at some truly “out of this world” locations.

Walt Disney World has also added two brand-new roller coasters to its ever-expanding lineup of attractions. In 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster, officially opened to Guests. This coaster is an immersive experience placing Guests on a mission alongside Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon, and Groot to, well, guard the galaxy.

However, one of the most exciting projects can be found over at Disneyland at the revamped Mickey’s Toontown section of the Park.

This land has been a staple of Disneyland Park for decades but was recently refreshed with some new additions.

The biggest new addition to the land is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This high-tech adventure is super fun and shows off the talent of Disney Imagineering extremely well.

Unfortunately, this land is facing some problems, with part of Mickey’s Toontown now closed indefinitely.

CenTOONial Park is now closed and walled off to Guests as Disney makes some adjustments.

Mickey’s Toontown faced some issues back when it first opened earlier in 2023, something Inside the Magic reported on extensively

Have you visited Mickey’s Toontown yet? What’s your favorite land to visit at Disneyland?