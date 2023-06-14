Iconic Magic Kingdom Experience Not Returning to Disney World

A crucial element of the magical holiday celebration held at the Walt Disney World Resort will be missing yet again.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some truly incredible experiences. Guests are able to make memories that will last a lifetime as they visit Maic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Guests can, of course, shop and dine to their heart’s content at Disney Springs, as well as make a splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoona and Blizzard Beach water parks.

However, there are plenty of things to do when it comes to live entertainment and nightly shows, especially at Magic Kingdom.

Perhaps the most exciting offerings come during the holidays when each and every Park is transformed for whatever theme the time of year requires. Walt Disney World is absolutely beautiful during Christmas, with lights and other festive decorations covering the Resort.

Unfortunately, one key element will be missing from this year’s lineup yet again. According to Wdwmagic, Cinderella Castle Dreamlights has been cut from 2023’s festivities.

This spectacular display of lights vanished from Magic Kingdom in 2019, and Disney has remained quiet about them ever since. Originally debuting in 2007, these festive lights are stunning and simply must be seen in person.