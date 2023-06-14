Iconic Magic Kingdom Experience Not Returning to Disney World

A crucial element of the magical holiday celebration held at the Walt Disney World Resort will be missing yet again.
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some truly incredible experiences. Guests are able to make memories that will last a lifetime as they visit Maic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.
Guests can, of course, shop and dine to their heart’s content at Disney Springs, as well as make a splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoona and Blizzard Beach water parks.
However, there are plenty of things to do when it comes to live entertainment and nightly shows, especially at Magic Kingdom.
Perhaps the most exciting offerings come during the holidays when each and every Park is transformed for whatever theme the time of year requires. Walt Disney World is absolutely beautiful during Christmas, with lights and other festive decorations covering the Resort.
Unfortunately, one key element will be missing from this year’s lineup yet again. According to Wdwmagic, Cinderella Castle Dreamlights has been cut from 2023’s festivities.
This spectacular display of lights vanished from Magic Kingdom in 2019, and Disney has remained quiet about them ever since. Originally debuting in 2007, these festive lights are stunning and simply must be seen in person.
Only projections will be used this holiday season on Cinderella Castle, and while projection mapping always impresses, especially from Disney, we can’t help but miss these iconic Dreamlights.
The Dreamlights on Cinderella Castle used a whopping 32,000 square feet of fishing nets and 200,000 individual LED lights to create the dazzling look.
Of course, Halloween is approaching the Disney Parks sooner than Christmas, meaning Guests will soon be able to experience all of the spooky treats Disney offers at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Will you be visiting Disney World during the holidays?