Head Found on Classic Disneyland Attraction

We recently reported on a mysterious object being discovered on Spalsh Mountain at Disneyland. Several Guests pointed it out, though we can’t blame you for missing it.

At first, we had no idea what it could be, but this object has now been identified as a head mold. For some reason, this item had been resting above Guests in Br’er Fox’s lair for around a year before being noticed:

During the final 2 weeks of Splash Mountain’s operation, a mysterious head mold could be seen sitting behind the lighting for Brer Fox’s lair. It was confirmed by a friend of mine that it had been there since May 2022 #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld

Splash Mountain permanently closed at Disneyland back in May, with Walt Disney World’s version closing forever in January. These are by far some of the most surprising significant ride closures we’ve ever seen at the Disney Parks.

Disney decided to shut the doors to Splash Mountain for good several years ago, revealing that it was working on a new attraction themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. This new rice, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will take Guests on a whole new experience alongside Princess Tiana and her friends, discovering new locations, music, and theming.

Lots of Guests weren’t happy that Splash Mountain would be closed forever, with some even starting a petition to “save” it. These efforts were in vain, of course, and we couldn’t be more excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The version at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is expected to open in 2024, with Disneyland’s soon to follow.

