Disney Quickly Covers Up Former Site of Splash Mountain

Disney has finally begun working on transforming one of its most controversial attractions in Anaheim, California.

Splash Mountain permanently closed at Walt Disney World earlier in 2023, with construction on the ride’s overhaul starting quickly at the Orlando, Florida Resort. Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain closed in May of 2023, with Disney quickly “setting up shop” on the California version of the ride as well.

The new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will take Guests on a new journey alongside Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2024, with Disneyland’s version coming soon after. As Guests traverse the Disneyland Park, they will now notice construction walls surrounding the former site of Splash Mountain:

The signs on the construction wall are so odd. Makes it seem like a restaurant is replacing Splash Mountain. The should put concept art of the ride on the walls. So dumb. pic.twitter.com/mvH97s0WUQ — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) June 6, 2023

Posters on these walls read “Tiana’s Foods,” a nod to the new storyline that will be implemented in the attraction. While we don’t have a confirmed opening date for either version of the new ride, we are super excited to see the finished product.

Disney recently confirmed more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, revealing that the ride will include new songs and effects as well as some impressive new animatronics.

Another photo of Splash Mountai’s current status was shared online. Another look can be seen below

Scaffolding goes up around Splash Mountain at #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Vl0C91ivlf — The Disneyland View (@DisneylandView) June 13, 2023

Disney first revealed it would be closing Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World several years ago due to the problematic nature of the ride’s source material. All of Splash Mountains’ theming, characters, and music originate from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South.

This film has effectively been erased from the public by Disney, with the company refusing to sell it in any form as well as blocking it from its Disney+ streaming service.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain?