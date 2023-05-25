Disney to Close Splash Mountain Imminently in California

One of the most iconic and beloved attractions at the Disney Parks will be closing its doors forever very soon.

Things are constantly changing and evolving at the Disney Parks and Resorts. Guests who are lucky enough to experience a Disney World vacation will notice there’s always something new around the corner.

In the last few years, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has changed in some significant ways. In 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT. This was the first-ever roller coaster to open at the Park, and it has proven to be quite popular.

A new roller coaster can also be found at Magic Kingdom, with TRON Lightcycle/Run officially opening in 2023 after years of construction and planning.

However, the biggest change to the Disney Parks is still on its way.

A few years ago, Disney announced that Splash Mountain would close forever and transform into a completely new experience, one that will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated feature film The Princess and the Frog.

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The version of Splash Mountain at Disney World close back in January, with Disneyland’s version following suit very soon.

Splash Mountain will close forever at the Disneyland Resort on May 31, with the final operating day of the attraction being May 30, 2023. This means Guests only have a few days left to experience this iconic Disney ride.

Disney first revealed that it would be closing the two versions of Splash Mountain in America in order to once and for all let go of the troubled history associated with the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. This film has been essentially forgotten and swept under the rug by Disney, with many calling out the film’s racist and extremely problematic themes, characters, and setting.

Are you excited about the new ride? Will you miss Splash Mountain?