Nazis and White Supremacists Swarm Walt Disney World

Apparently, Walt Disney World isn’t the most magical place on Earth.

As tensions rise between the state of Florida and Walt Disney World, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his official run for presidency for 2024. He’s drawn a lot of attention over the last several months for his strict anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-immigration laws, prompting several humanitarian and international organizations to issue travel advisories to those planning to visit the Sunshine State.

Back in 2020, a man snuck a “Trump 2020” flag into the Magic Kingdom and waved it from the Main Street train station before being removed from property. Unfortunately, history not only seems to be repeating itself, it’s trying to outdo itself, too.

Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani shared a video to Twitter early Saturday afternoon of a protest being held right outside the Walt Disney World gates on State Road 535 and Apopka-Vineland Road, one of the major intersections leading to the Resort’s property. The protest includes literal Nazis waving swastika flags and chanting disgusting and demeaning phrases at passers-by.

Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting.

She reTweeted a photo of the protestors, including more swastika flags, a “DeSantis 2024” flag, and signs using racist and homophobic slurs while the caption states there are over two dozen people participating in the protest. DeSantis has previously addressed Orlando neo-Nazi demonstrations, claiming that they will be held accountable and implying he has no connection to the group.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis has been promoted by neo-Nazi groups, and his policies attacking LGBTQ+, women, and other minority groups recently have certainly given him a platform amongst that crowd. As Walt Disney World continues to be a major source of tourism and employment opportunities, it’s unintentionally become a focal point in the battle against DeSantis.

Clearly, they chose to protest outside of Disney knowing that it would garner attention and allow them to be seen by the hundreds of people driving past Walt Disney World. As the 2024 presidential election draws closer, these types of demonstrations are unfortunately more likely to occur. Walt Disney World is a place for all people of all ages, race, and orientation, not a place for hate.