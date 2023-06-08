Ron DeSantis’ Approval Ratings Plummet Amid Disney Battle

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a long road ahead in his 2024 bid for United States President. Following a failed campaign launch and an ongoing legal battle against The Walt Disney Company, the Republican candidate saw his approval rating plummet.

Gov. DeSantis is currently polling at negative 19 points, according to Newsweek. A nationwide dynamic approval rating graph operated by online polling company Civiqs showed that an average of 55 percent of respondents disapproved of DeSantis overall versus only 36 percent with a favorable review of the Florida Governor.

Sixty-three percent of respondents aged 18 to 34 had an unfavorable view of DeSantis, alongside 62 percent of female respondents, 85 percent of African American respondents, and 68 percent of Hispanic & Latino respondents.

This is a quick fall for DeSantis, whose unfavorable versus favorable ratings were tied at 47 percent in December. Last month, another survey found that The Walt Disney Company had a five percent higher favorability rating than the conservative presidential hopeful.

The change comes as groups advocating for LGBTQIA+ people and people of color issued stern warnings about traveling to DeSantis’s Florida. An onslaught of legislation aimed at stopping “woke” ideology threatens minority groups in the state, many of whom plan to flee as soon as possible. California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened to charge DeSantis with kidnapping for bussing migrants out of the state under false pretenses.

Alongside his campaign against “wokeness,” DeSantis remains entangled in a messy legal battle against The Walt Disney Company. It began in March 2022, when former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Act. Disney Cast Members and fans protested the then-bill, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which limits discussion of sexuality in schools and encourages teachers to out at-risk LGBTQIA+ students to their parents.

In response, DeSantis introduced legislation to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. This February, management of the municipal area transferred to a committee hand-selected by the Florida Governor. Walt Disney World Resort tried to lessen the board’s control before transferring power, but the new board members pressed forward. In late April, The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for violating its First Amendment right to protected speech.

