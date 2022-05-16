Disney More Popular Than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Poll Says

Disney and DeSantis: two names that have appeared next to each other nonstop for the past few months. Following fan and Cast Member protests, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

In what was seen as an act of political retaliation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced and successfully passed legislation dissolving Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has allowed them to operate private municipal services since 1967.

If the law is enacted in 2023, Florida taxpayers will take on these municipal expenses and $1 billion in bond debt currently held by Reedy Creek and Walt Disney World. Taxpayers filed a lawsuit against Governor DeSantis, but a Florida judge threw it out last week.

Republicans across the country have rallied in support of Governor DeSantis. Last week, Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would strip The Walt Disney Company of copyright protections, including one that keeps Mickey Mouse out of the public domain.

United States Representative Troy Nehls (R) wrote letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg asking them to revoke the “No-Fly Zones” over Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, noting that they’re the only two theme Parks in the United States with that privilege.

Should either legislation be passed through Congress, it would have to be signed by President Joe Biden, who recently called Republicans “crazy” for attacking The Walt Disney Company for saying something they didn’t like. “They’re going to storm Cinderella’s Castle,” Biden joked to reporters at a press conference.

While some Walt Disney World locals have opposed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s reaction to The Walt Disney Company’s statement against the “Don’t Say Gay” law, the Republican Governor’s approval rating shot up to the mid-50s% in April amid the controversy, according to CNN.

Despite his popularity in Florida, it seems that, nationally, Governor DeSantis has lost the war against The Walt Disney Company. In a new poll commissioned by NBC News and performed by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, respondents ranked their favorability of Disney three points higher than their opinion of DeSantis, on average.

In overall popularity, Disney received a 33% while DeSantis received a 28%, a 5% difference.

While only 7% of respondents felt neutral about Disney, 31% of respondents reported complete neutrality towards Governor DeSantis. The Walt Disney Company has been a major part of American life for decades, while Ron DeSantis only began to make national headlines in the last few years.

Nevertheless, Americans might get to know Governor DeSantis closely within the next few years as rumors fly about his potential 2024 Presidential bid. Could he ride the wave of anti-Disney legislation all the way to the White House?

Are you surprised that Disney ranked higher than Governor Ron DeSantis? Let us know in the comments.