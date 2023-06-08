Mike Pence Calls Women’s Equality a “Bad Idea” After Watching ‘Mulan’

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in announcing his 2024 presidential run on Wednesday. He stated that Trump “should never” be in the White House again, publicly ending any remaining cordial relationship with his former running mate in the wake of the January 6th Capitol attack.

But this wasn’t his first attack on the competition. Though he previously slammed The Walt Disney Company for “woke” ideology, Pence sided with The House of Mouse in its legal battle against DeSantis. The former Indiana Governor argued that the Republican Florida Governor went “too far” in retaliating against the company’s stance on the Parental Rights in Education Act, known commonly as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

But that doesn’t make Pence a Disney Adult. Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen resurfaced comments from the former Vice President on Disney’s Mulan (1998) following his campaign announcement, expressing concern about his views on gender equality:

Mike Pence attacked Disney’s movie Mulan, calling it liberal propaganda to convince children women should be in the military. He said that you can’t expect women with “delicate features” to be “equal” to men: “Women in military, bad idea.” https://t.co/19ULRy2AO6 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 7, 2023

The statements originate from a 1999 Op-Ed published by Pence’s radio program, previously uncovered by Buzzfeed News. The conservative Christian Pence slammed the Disney film for “victimizing” parents and indoctrinating children with “liberal hope.”

“Despite her delicate features and voice, Disney expects us to believe that Mulan’s ingenuity and courage were enough to carry her to military success on an equal basis with her cloddish cohorts,” Pence wrote. “Obviously, this is Walt Disney’s attempt to add childhood expectation to the cultural debate over the role of women in the military. I suspect that some mischievous liberal at Disney assumes that Mulan’s story will cause a quiet change in the next generation’s attitude about women in combat and they just might be right.”

He cited historical incidents of military men sexually assaulting their female cohorts, blaming the instances on the “stupidity” of gender-neutral housing instead of the male attackers.

“It is instructive that even in the Disney film, young Ms. Mulan falls in love with her superior officer!” Pence claimed. “Me thinks the politically correct Disney types completely missed the irony of this part of the story.”

“You see, now stay with me on this, many young men find many young women to be attractive sexually,” he concluded. “Many young women find many young men to be attractive sexually. Put them together, in close quarters, for long periods of time, and things will get interesting. Just like they eventually did for young Mulan. Moral of story: women in military, bad idea.”

Social media users were outraged at Pence’s resurfaced anti-feminist comments. @CavasinTracey wrote:

Something Pence knows nothing about. — Tracey Jennings Cavasin (@CavasinTracey) June 8, 2023

@SkyleKahoalii agreed:

And he wants to be president??? I hope our women in the miltary remember this gem come election time. — Māhū Wahine (@SkyeKahoalii) June 8, 2023

Mike Pence has not commented publicly on his resurfaced comments about Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mulan.

Mulan – a Certified Mike Pence Nightmare

Mulan is perhaps the fiercest Disney Princess. Based on the 6th Century Ballad of Mulan, the film tells the story of a young girl who puts her life on the line to protect her family, changing hearts and minds in the process.

“Clever Mulan disguises herself as a male soldier named ‘Ping’ to bravely take her father’s place in the Imperial Army,” the official Disney movie description reads. “Helped by her outrageously funny guardian dragon Mushu and a lucky cricket named Cri-Kee, Mulan fights for the respect of her fellow warriors and their courageous Captain Shang, for her family’s honor, and for the fate of all of China.”

