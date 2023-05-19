Mike Pence Slams “Woke” Disney as Company Pulls out of Florida to Spite DeSantis

Supposed presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against The Walt Disney Company on Thursday after the corporation canceled its Imagineering division’s one billion dollar move to Lake Nona, Florida. While executives blamed the year-long DeSantis Disney battle for creating an unwelcoming political climate in the state, Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the company for poor planning and refused responsibility.

Having previously criticized DeSantis for going too far in his crusade against Disney, Pence slammed the company during an interview with FOX News on Thursday afternoon. He said he was “not terribly surprised” by the canceled Imagineering move.

“I like Walt Disney, not Woke Disney,” Pence quipped.

“At the end of the day, the business of America is business, and I’m not terribly surprised to see Disney canceling a $1 billion contract,” he continued. “That’s only going to harm people in the Orlando and Florida area, and it’s one more reason why, as a limited government conservative, I’ve said for months now that I think both sides ought to stand down. Take the victory for parents’ rights in the legislature and move on.”

Still, Pence said that DeSantis shouldn’t have gone so far as retaliating against former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s statement on the Parental Rights In Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay”).

“I just don’t believe it’s in the interests of the people of any state for a government to essentially go after a business that they disagreed with on a political issue,” he said.

Depending on who you ask, Pence might be right. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently threatened to pull $17 billion in planned investments out of Walt Disney World Resort amid its ongoing lawsuit against the conservative Governor DeSantis.

