Walt Disney World President Blames Florida’s Current Political Climate for Loss of $1 Billion Project

The Walt Disney Company announced earlier today that it was no longer moving forward with it’s major $1 billion Lake Nona Campus.

The project would have been a new housing complex for Disney Imagineers, relocating many of them from California to Florida. The original announcement of the project caused a lot of backlash from employees, causing many to resign in fear of having to move across the country. The campus has officially been canceled, as announced earlier today in an email from Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

Now, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle released a statement to local community leaders addressing the decision, stating that many factors have changed since it was first announced. These factors include “a change in company leadership and evolving economic and business conditions.” The statement seems to respond to a lot of the criticism made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, pointing out how much The Walt Disney Company contributes to the state of Florida.

NEW: In a new statement addressed to local community leaders, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle acknowledged the canceled Lake Nona project by saying "several dynamics have changed, including a change in company leadership and evolving economic and business conditions." pic.twitter.com/KKAfwNwFh7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 18, 2023

Vahle mentions the $17 billion investment that will be coming to Walt Disney World over the next several years as well as the estimated 13,000 jobs that will come with it. He also points out the fact that Walt Disney World is the region’s largest taxpayer and has been for decades.

He continues on by mentioning the billions of dollars in community investments and non-profit donations the company has made over the years. The statement also claims that Walt Disney World offers the best benefits package in the Central Florida Hospitality industry, which only comes after months of union negotiations.

Rather than addressing the Lake Nona Campus or its cancelation directly, Vahle seems adamant about reminding the community why Walt Disney World is a great company to work for and how much they contribute to the Florida tourism and economic industry. As many face uncertainty about the overall conditions in Florida as DeSantis ramps up his anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-immigration laws, this could be Vahle’s way of trying to reassert some confidence back into the company.

