Internet trends come and go, but dunking on “Disney Adults” is always on-topic. It ramped up last year with the virality of multiple videos of Guests earnestly enjoying visits to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris. One woman was relentlessly mocked after sharing a vulnerable video of herself crying during her first Disney character meet-and-greet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.TikTok users created parody videos of another woman who fell to her knees in excitement when she saw Sleeping Beauty Castle.

This week, self-proclaimed Disney Adult and Disney Parks travel agent @almosttheretravelco shared a video about what they do when they’re “in between Disney trips.” To get their Disney fix, the travel agent plays Disneyland Adventures on Xbox:

The video itself was innocuous but reached much further than the account’s 548 followers, garnering more than 700,000 views and over a thousand comments… most of them negative.

“Saying ‘in between Disney trips’ is positively insane,” read the most popular comment by @itsbrandenbell0128.

“Disney adults try to live life without Disney challenge level impossible,” said @juliant1130.

“Disney adults trying to enjoy the comfort of their own house that they paid money for (they can’t),” @pixtheartist wrote.

Other comments appeared confused about how Disney Adults afford constant visits to the Disney Parks. “How do Disney adults even afford to be Disney adults?” asked @sloth_0128.

“I haven’t been to Disney in 11 years I didn’t know people could say ‘in between trips’ casually like…” @sillyalm3zo agreed.

But others admired the dedicated Disney Park fan. “I kinda wanna be a Disney adult,” said @morrischestnuts. “Y’all always look fulfilled.”

