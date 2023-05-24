Amidst Feud With Walt Disney World, Governor Ron DeSantis Announces His Bid for Presidency

Yep, you heard that right, folks. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has placed his bid for the Presidency of the United States of America. The feud between him and Walt Disney World has not slowed down either, leading many to wonder how this will affect his chances of having a successful campaign. DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Is Running for President

Even with his ongoing war with WDW, DeSantis is looking towards the White House in 2024. Announced just a few hours ago, DeSantis made his bid for Presidency public through the Federal Election Commission, according to an article published by CNN.

Tonight, via Twitter’s audio platform, Twitter Spaces, DeSantis plans to announce Elon Musk, the current CEO of the social media platform giant.

DeSantis’s announcement comes ahead of his current 0ngoing political turmoil with the House of Mouse as both sides have filed lawsuits against the other, leading to Disney fans and Guests taking sides with Disney or DeSantis.

The DeSantis vs. Disney War Continues

The ongoing war between Disney and DeSantis rages on as Guests are now reconsidering even visiting the Parks because they feel they are somehow getting in between the feud and would rather not spend their money in a place where something like this is happening.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence has spoken up about the ongoing dispute between Disney and DeSantis, telling reporters Disney’s “woke” agenda might just be why it pulls out of Florida if that ever even happened (which will occur the day pigs fly).

But even so, 99% of Disney fans don’t seem to care too much about this political fiasco between DeSantis and Disney. In a world of chaos and turmoil, folks just want to head to their favorite place on Earth without the need for politics or agendas.

Will the Desantis Presidency Hurt Disney World?

What if DeSantis wins the 2024 election for United States President? Will Disney actually be impacted by this? WDW fans are demanding and will do whatever it takes to ensure their favorite place does not go away for any reason.

Disney folks go to Disney for one reason and one reason only – to escape reality. But the truth of this situation is DeSantis’s bid for Presidency might be affected by his hatred towards the most magical place on Earth.

Still, we will just have to wait and see what will happen next year as the Presidential elections approach. Disney plans to invest $17 billion in Florida alone, so there’s no telling what will happen over the next five years in Orlando.

One question remains: will a line be drawn in the sand by Disney fanatics? Are there no limits to the ongoing battle between DeSantis and Disney for fans? Time will surely tell.