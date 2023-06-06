Ron DeSantis Could Be Found Guilty of Kidnapping in California

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems to have made a rather large mistake.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement yesterday that a large group of migrants were dropped in Sacramento by a private plane “with no prior arrangement or care in place” on Friday.

The state of California is now investigating the incident and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.”

DeSantis has been pulling similar stunts for weeks, sending busloads of confused and misled migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He got away with doing this because Martha’s Vineyard has declared itself a “sanctuary city,” which means they are dedicated to providing help, work, and safe haven to migrants trying to immigrate to the United States.

Related: What the DeSantis Disney Feud Is Really Costing Florida Taxpayers

However, these stunts are usually not planned with the cities and cause undue stress on the resources they have to provide. According to multiple accounts given from multiple busloads of people, the migrants are promised jobs, only to be dumped somewhere entirely unfamiliar with no instructions and no assistance.

However, Ron DeSantis’ most recent attempt involved sending a plane full of people to Sacramento, California – and now Governor Gavin Newsom is threatening to charge the Florida Governor with kidnapping.

How Legitimate Are the Kidnapping Charges Against Ron DeSantis?

Related: Florida Bill Seeks to Have DeSantis Remain Governor if Elected as U.S. President

In a tweet, Newsom called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man.” He then informed the politician:

This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges? Read the following.

He then cited a California law that states:

“Every person who, being out of the state, abducts by force or fraud any person, contrary to the law of the place where that act is committed, and sends, brings, or conveys the person within the limits of that state, and afterwards is found within the limits thereof, is guilty of kidnapping.”



Related: DeSantis Administration Crumbles, Forced to Make Drastic Changes

In other words, California law has a clause that states explicitly that putting people in a plane and not being forthright with them about where they are going – especially if it’s to another state – constitutes kidnapping in California. Therefore if DeSantis ever travels there again, he could easily be charged with kidnapping.

Sacramento was made a “safe haven” city in 1895 to protect the many immigrant members of their community from losing their jobs or benefits due to a nationwide crackdown on immigration law that was happening nationwide. In today’s climate, they still retain that status – but that doesn’t change what the law says about the circumstances by which people are brought there.

It is unlikely these charges will ever be acted upon – it is more likely, if anything, that the DOJ would open up an investigation into this practice by Ron DeSantis, as well as Texas governor Gregory Abbott, who often participates in the same scheme in his own state.

Still, between this and his ongoing war with Disney World, it’s safe to say that there are a lot of people who would think it was hilarious if, as DeSantis was doing some campaign activity at the Regan Library or the Nixon Library, he were suddenly arrested for kidnapping and taken somewhere else.

What goes around, comes around, Ronnie.

What do you think the outcome of DeSantis’ actions will be? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts.