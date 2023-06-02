DeSantis Board in Shambles, Makes Major Change to Save Reputation Amid Disney Battle

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seemingly grasping at straws to save his reputation as his board undergoes a drastic change while his conflict against The Walt Disney Company continues.

Whether we like it or not, it is nearly impossible to separate Walt Disney World and Ron DeSantis from one another, especially after the two have been involved in a heated legal battle for over a year, which was triggered by Disney’s refusal to support the Florida Governor’s divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law, set in motion in early 2022.

With lawsuits flying back and forth, extreme motions being filed, and a ridiculous amount of spite, it seems like the conflict is far from over. And while DeSantis has been blasted by members of his own party, mocking him for being “out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,” even receiving critics from former President Donald Trump, the Governor stubbornly refuses to let go of the conflict.

One of the most recent developments involved Michael Sasso’s resignation from DeSantis’ Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — as DeSantis renamed Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District — Board of Supervisors, which was unexpected after Sasso was appointed by Ron DeSantis himself.

However, DeSantis was quick to fill the position Sasso left behind, appointing the Vice President of the Federalist Society Charbel Barakat to the to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The heavily charged change to DeSantis’ Board was announced earlier today, and while the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate, polarized reactions to the news are sure to be expected.

It’s no surprise that Governor DeSantis appointed one of the lead members of a private conservative organization to support him during his right-wing crusade against Disney, as he recently announced his bid for presidency.

While DeSantis takes pride in going toe to toe against business he deems “woke,” his year-long feud against Disney might finally be the proof that he bit more than he could chew, as The Walt Disney Company continues to put up a fight after every blow.

DeSantis’ office states the following when describing Barakat:

Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional General Counsel for D.R. Horton, Inc. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and serves on the Florida Development Finance Corporation. Barakat is Vice President of the Federalist Society for the Tampa Bay Chapter and Chairman of the Volume Builders Council for the Florida Home Builders Association. Barakat earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and his juris doctor from New York University School of Law.

Which outcome do you expect from this conflict? Will Governor DeSantis get his own way? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!