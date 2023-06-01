Amid a heated online debate, Disney is seemingly ready to allow trans women to play its beloved Princesses at the Parks.

Amid the year-long — and ongoing — legal battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, it would appear that The Walt Disney Company’s firm stance in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community has put the company under fire again, as a Disneyland Resort employee has become the target of a right-wing social media campaign and ignited a heated online debate.

A video has gone viral across social media and has even reached international news outlets, showing a Cast Member working at Disneyland Park’s Bibbid Bobbidi Boutique as a Fairy Godmother Apprentice. The gender non-conforming Cast Member can be seen wearing a dress and makeup while interacting with Guests in the video, which has reignited conservatives’ rage accusing Disney of promoting “woke” agendas and reawakened misconceptions of Disney promoting pedophilia, all while posting disgusting comments against the Cast Member and tasteless jokes.

Regardless of the severe criticism online, Disney fans have posted videos visiting Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland Park only to see the Cast Member and share a magical moment with them.

A family (@hollydoesdisney) even posted a video asking TikTok to “do your thing,” complimenting the Cast Member and saying they will book a reservation “just so Willow can see you!” referring to the Cast Member. That video has racked up over 610K views, 51K likes, and 500 comments siding with the family and sharing interactions and experiences with the Cast Member, saying they are “awesome and helpful” and calling them “a literal magic being.”

While the Cast Member at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique continues to be a hot topic online, causing divisive reactions, seeing Disney embracing its Cast Members, allowing them to be themselves, and empowering them to share their authentic magic with Guests of all ages makes me wonder if The Walt Disney Company is ready to take the next step into inclusion and allow transgender women and female-identifying persons to play some of Disney’s beloved princesses like Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, and Tiana, to mention a few, at the Parks.

While welcoming trans women to play the roles of Disney princesses would require Disney to bridge a massive gap, giving them the power of visibility and the opportunity to interact with Guests at the Parks would make a loud statement, providing transgender Cast Members equal opportunities and backing Disney’s commitment to inclusion, equity, and diversity while pushing toward a more inclusive society.

Additionally, opening the possibilities for transgender women would provide representation for young children trying to find their identity and members of the LGBTQIA+ community of all ages, similar to how Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid delighted young Black girls.

While this idea might sound farfetched, international Disney Parks seem ready to take the leap and put themselves ahead of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Tokyo Disney Resort recently posted a casting call on the official Disney Careers website, seeking character look-alikes using gender-sensitive language. The casting reads:

Male Identifying Disney Character Look-alikes: 5’5”-6’0”. Roles include iconic Disney Princes and Heroes such as Prince Charming, Peter Pan, and many more. Female Identifying Disney Character Look-alikes: 5’1”-5’7”, Roles include iconic Princesses and Heroines such as Cinderella, Princess Jasmine, Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Wendy, and many others along with notorious villains such as Cruella DeVil.

It is yet to be seen if Tokyo Disney Resort’s casting call will “Start a Wave” to open the doors for trans women — and members of the LGBTQIA+ community — to play more roles across the Disney Parks and throughout The Walt Disney Company.

It is essential to mention that last year, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland Park — and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort — announced that the iconic location would employ Cast Members of all genders, aiming to promote inclusion, and changed the name of the Cast Members’ position from “Fairy Godmother” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice” — which also ignited the rage of conservatives.

Additionally, Disney updated “The Disney Look” in 2021, empowering Cast Members to “more proudly be their authentic self. “Regardless of the position you hold with us, when you take pride in your appearance, you become a role model for those around you, and you convey the attitude of excellence that has become synonymous with the Disney name,” states Disney.

The Walt Disney Company has been vocal about its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and firm in its stance, celebrating and promoting an inclusive, respectful world. And while this stance has put the company under fire — notably after Disney refused to back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Bill — Disney continues to support the LGBTQIA+ community and other minorities through creating content and experiences that resonate with its global audiences and promoting diversity and inclusion at its theme parks.

What are your thoughts on Disney’s diversity and inclusion efforts? Do you think Disney is ready to allow trans women to play its beloved princesses? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

*Editor’s Note: This Op-Ed reflects the viewpoints of its author and does not necessarily represent the opinions of Inside the Magic or any of its writers.