Right-Wing Groups Target Gender Non-Conforming Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Member

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that started with the anti-LGBTQIA+ “Don’t Say Gay” law, a Disneyland Resort employee has become the target of a right-wing social media campaign. The gender non-conforming Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Member was unknowingly recorded interacting with Guests and posted online by multiple conservative groups.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique was the target of brief ire last year when the Disney Parks announced that the experience would employ Cast Members of all genders to be more inclusive. Instead of exclusively female “Fairy Godmothers,” anyone can apply to be a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.”

The Disneyland Park Cast Member, whose name and hometown were shared by “Right Wing Rebel” in a now-deleted video, passionately interacts with Guests while sporting a uniform dress, colorful makeup, and a mustache. (Inside the Magic will not share the employee’s identity to protect them from harassment.)

“Crew Libertas” shared another video of the Cast Member pixie-dusting a Guest near Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“Seen at Disneyland today,” they wrote. “Wonder how Walt would feel about this?”

Some social media users mocked the Cast Member, calling Disney “bs” and “evil” or using hateful slurs. One, @MichelleSmithJ, threatened to protest Disneyland Resort as thousands of Republicans had done with Bud Light after they partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney:

But more rose to the Disney Cast Member’s defense.

“Walt would be pleased this cast member is making the day magical for guests at the park,” said @panther_spots. “Stop going to Disney if you don’t like the magic. It’s a costume, Karen.”

“Walt is dead,” @dlr1095 agreed. “He doesn’t have any thoughts about this. Mind your own.”

Inside the Magic does not condone harassment or hatred toward Disney Cast Members or Guests. If you have a personal issue with the service provided at the Disney Parks, speak to Guest Services.