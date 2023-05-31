‘Morning Joe’ Mocks DeSantis, Calls Disney Feud His Moby Dick

After making his feud with Disney a central point of his presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been ridiculed by the conservative Morning Joe (2007-present) talk show, comparing the Republican Governor to Captain Ahab from Moby Dick.

The feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company has been well documented. Starting with criticism of DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, both sides have been attacking each other for over a year and have no sign of stopping. There have been multiple lawsuits and acts of legal retaliation. Disney even pulled out of a development deal that could have brought the Sunshine State billions of dollars.

Well, Ron DeSantis is officially running for President, and he has made his Disney feud a central point of his campaign, saying he is a better candidate than former President Donald Trump because Trump has “taken the side of Disney.” DeSantis continued, “I think a multi-billion-dollar company that sexualizes children is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa.”

This not only drew criticism from the conservative talk show but audible laughter.

‘Morning Joe’ Audibly Laughs At DeSantis, “This Doesn’t Even Sell in Florida!”

After reviewing footage of Governor Ron DeSantis’ interview on Fox and Friends, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and panelist Gene Robinson chortled in shock at the Florida Governor’s response.

“Ron DeSantis decides that he’s gonna launch his campaign by talking about how the Magic Kingdom sexualizes children,” Scarborough said in disbelief. “This is something that, again, we’ve all grown up with Disney. You and I, Gene [Robinson], when we were young, would see ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ every Sunday night; it’s continued through. And you know, it’s not like things got crazy.”

“I can tell you, as somebody that knows a little bit about Florida, this doesn’t even sell in Florida!” he mocked. “I mean, Disney is loved!”

“Joe, you and I, we’ve both spent a lot of time in Iowa. We both know that, you know, you’re walking down the street, and you ask voters, you know, ‘What’s on your mind? What are you thinking?’ Republican voters, and they say, ‘That Disney! I hate Disney! I wish somebody would go after Disney,'” Robinson mocked.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous! It’s ridiculous,” he continued. “This is the centerpiece? I can’t believe that he mentioned that as part of his argument why he should be the Republican nominee, let alone the president of the United States. This is Ahab-like, this pursuit of Disney.”

For those who don’t know, Captain Ahab is the central character of Moby Dick, a novel by Herman Melville about a man who obsessively pursues a giant white whale, never thinking about what it may cost himself or his crew. According to Gene Robinson, DeSantis is Ahab, Disney is the whale, and the people of Florida are the crew.

