Trump Blasts Disney and Blames DeSantis

The debacle involving Florida, Disney, and DeSantis continues to garner interest from loyal fans, dissenters, and the political atmosphere. A proverbial blame game, everyone has an opinion on the matter. In fact, during a recent interview, Donald Trump blasts Disney for “woke” culture and blames Ron DeSantis for the so-called issue.

As for DeSantis, his take on Disney is clear. For starters, he recalled a $1 billion expansion in Florida, reducing job opportunities by around 2,000. The battle rages on, with the colloquial “Don’t Say Gay” bill passing in 2023. Thankfully, Disney won that battle with Bob Iger invoking a clause through the monarchy in the United Kingdom. The “royal lives clause” provides contractual rights to the party the clause invokes. In this case, it was King Charles III to the rescue, overriding the trump card.

So where does Trump come into play? Well, in a statement issued on Truth Social, Trump blasts Disney by saying, “Disney has become a Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self, with people actually having it. Must go back to what it once was, or the ‘market’ will do irreparable damage.” The dramatic take aligns with the opinions of DeSantis, but according to Trump, this all occurred under the “Governorship of ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious”.

Trump appears to believe that DeSantis is only using the battle with Disney for publicity, a theory supported by his recent entrance into the presidential race. While the future remains unclear for Florida, the words from such prominent figures are extremely buzzworthy. Every time Trump blasts Disney or DeSantis makes a statement, it attracts a lot of eyes within Disney fandoms and beyond.

When Trump blasts Disney alongside DeSantis, it causes double the chaos. In the meantime, Disney theme parks internationally and in the United States continue operations, its streaming service remains active, and most of its current events aren’t too controversial. That said, it’s not the first time Trump wreaks Disney havoc, and likely won’t be the last. As for how Disney will pull through the next presidential campaign, finding itself at the center of a maelstrom of drama, only time will tell.

What do you think about the Trump, DeSantis, Disney drama? Let Inside the Magic hear your take in the comment section down below!