If you’ve been following our coverage of the DeSantis versus Disney drama, you’ll already know that Florida’s Governor isn’t exactly Florida’s most popular resident. With many his attempts to take on the Walt Disney Company and a full-fledged vendetta against the Magic Kingdom, many might start to wonder how his voters are feeling about his behavior.

The phrase “cut off your nose to spite your face” is certainly one that’s been used to describe the governor’s actions regarding the feud with Disney and Walt Disney World, and many can agree that DeSantis is no longer looking out for his voters’ best interests. So, what do they have to say about it?

What Voters Say About DeSantis V. Disney

@meetthepress shared a very telling video on TikTok of Florida residents expressing how they feel about the state of Ron DeSantis’ war on Disney. There are the expected responses of “go woke, go broke,” but there are also some speaking up for Disney’s favor. That said, the correct choice isn’t always the most supported.

It’s true that the Walt Disney Company is a mega-sized corporation with a heavy influence around the world, and that DeSantis isn’t the only politician with an axe to grind. However, the lengths he has gone at the expense of the people he’s supposed to protect and represent is ludicrously malicious.

Disney’s hands aren’t the cleanest either. Remember, it was Bob Chapek that was at the start of the whole “Don’t Say Gay” debacle. As Bob Iger pointed out months ago, Disney truly does need to stay out of politics to avoid conflicts like the one boiling over in Florida.

At the end of the day, the fighting is getting neither party nowhere fast. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be out of office long before Disney crumbles, and Disney will continue to create material that serves their current consumer culture. The governor will continue to rant until he’s blue in the face, and the house of mouse will remain.

