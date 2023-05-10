What Everyone is Forgetting About DeSantis

They say that a sign of intelligence is a profound understanding of cause and effect. Wile E. Coyote will never catch the Roadrunner because it would end the cartoons, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will never beat the mouse because he is outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered, and out-planned. He just doesn’t seem to realize it.

Social media has been buzzing for months about the ongoing feud between DeSantis and Disney, and the raging Republican has onlookers in and out of his state looking onward with disgust and fear. However, there’s one fact both parties seem to forget.

DeSantis and Disney: Man Vs. Mouse

The war on Disney from the Florida Governor has been going on ever since the “Don’t Say Gay” bill debacle, and it has only escalated with the politician trying to overthrow a multi-million-dollar entertainment company responsible for his state’s largest source of employment and tourism thanks to the Walt Disney World Resort. To say that DeSantis has let this battle consume him is far from an understatement.

It’s not just an issue of taxes and territory anymore, as DeSantis has declared an absolute vendetta against Disney World. With plans to tax roads, tolls, and hotels, and even a proposed state prison right near Walt Disney World territory, even Republican big wigs like Donald Trump are calling him out. However, his days are numbered.

Although his supporters are attempting to turn the tides for him to eventually campaign for president, the clock is still counting down his time in office and it’s highly unlikely he will succeed to the oval office. That being said, he could still do permanent damage before his term ends.

Ron DeSantis’ term will end after 2026, which might offer some comfort to Florida residents effected by his war on the state’s biggest employer. With sources revealing a unfavorable approval rating, his ship is sinking and he knows it. Yet he’s consciously deciding to burn his energy on Disney rather than the ones he truly represents.

