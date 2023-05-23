Why DeSantis NEEDS To Keep His Feud With Disney Going

The DeSantis/Disney war has been waging for over a year, with both sides taking swipes at each other legally and verbally. Unfortunately, this battle will continue for much longer because Governor Ron DeSantis needs this feud for his presidential candidacy.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been battling “Woke” Disney ever since former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill passed by the Florida Legislature. Since then, DeSantis has repeatedly spoken out against the company, taken control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and passed numerous laws that solely affect Walt Disney World Resort.

This has led multiple Republicans, including Donald Trump and Chris Christie, to speak out against the Governor’s actions. Christie specifically has gone so far as to say that DeSantis isn’t even a Republican.

However, that doesn’t seem to bother the Florida Governor. While he doesn’t necessarily match the fiscal ideals of a traditional Republican, he can capture the cultural zeitgeist of a specific vocal group of the GOP. And to win them over, he needs this battle with Disney.

DeSantis is Changing What It Means To Be a Republican

Traditionally, Republicans believe in being fiscally conservative and minimal government intervention. However, these are not the ideals reflected in Governor DeSantis’ actions against the Walt Disney Company. Instead, DeSantis is trying to show himself as something else: a fighter.

DeSantis has built his entire political persona around being the guy who will battle against the “woke” agenda, no matter the size of his opponent. And there isn’t an opponent in Florida bigger than Disney. Their presence has affected the Sunshine State ever since the construction of Walt Disney World began in 1969.

DeSantis has picked the biggest person in the schoolyard and picked a fight with them to show how tough he is. He may lose, but he needs to show the other kids that he isn’t afraid of anyone.

This tactic may turn off many local Republicans, especially small business owners dependent on tourism brought in by Disney. But according to multiple Republican strategists and polls, he cannot back down now. Research by the Democracy Fund’s Voter Study Group has shown that more voters care about cultural issues more than economic issues. This means that the symbolism of the feud is more important than actually winning.

DeSantis isn’t battling Disney because he believes it’s a large corporation trying to control an entire state. He must prove to potential voters that he can fight any battle and won’t let anyone change their way of life. This could prove very profitable for the Governor, but it doesn’t come without risks.

The Governor Needs His Disney Gamble To Succeed

Cookie Kelly, a former Disney World Cast Member who lives in Celebration, Florida, provided some interesting insight. She has always been a fan of the company but recognizes its ruthlessness, saying, “They take no prisoners.”

Celebration, Florida, is a town founded by the Walt Disney Company and located just south of the Walt Disney World Resort. Politically, the town is split pretty evenly, with 49.9% of the population voting for President Joe Biden and 49.4% voting for former President Donald Trump. This is reflected in the feud.

According to Kelly, “A lot of people talk about it. Some think he’s just crazy. But others are very much in favor of his policy and are convinced that every child under fourth grade is being groomed for some horrible thing.”

If DeSantis is successful and earns the nomination and eventually the Presidency, this whole battle is worth it, whether he beats Disney or not. However, if the Florida Governor fails, his entire career could cost him.

While many Republicans believe that Disney as a company needs less influence overall, many more people believe that politicians shouldn’t use their powers to punish corporations. According to Randy Ross, a gay Republican who was Donald Trump’s Orange County campaign chair in 2016, this whole thing is a mistake.

“What you’re really doing is turning Florida into this Bible-belted image of what you think the right wants. Ron DeSantis has created enemies among independents as well as the moderate Republicans.”

However, no one can read the future. Americans must wait until election season to see how everything rolls out.

Do you think DeSantis’ tactic will secure the GOP presidential nomination? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!