Biden Is Team Mickey in the Disney vs DeSantis War

President Joe Biden has waded into the war between Disney and Ron DeSantis.

There’s no such thing as a short recap of the ongoing drama between the Walt Disney Company and Ron DeSantis. Since Disney spoke out against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022, the Florida governor has robbed Walt Disney World of its Reedy Creek district, then lashed out repeatedly when the company found a way to strip his replacement of power.

The culmination was the Walt Disney Company filing a lawsuit against DeSantis on April 26, stating that while Disney “regrets that it has come to this,” it feels it has no choice but to sue to “protect its Cast Members, Guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power.”

Over the course of the Disney v DeSantis feud, several people in power have come forward to share their stance – most siding with the former over the Florida gov. That includes everyone from Donald Trump to Saturday Night Live, where Bowen Yang played a gay Jafar assuring DeSantis that “the gay shall stay.”

Now, another big name has joined the mix. At last night’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, President Joe Biden made it clear that he is Team Disney, not DeSantis.

Biden brought up the controversial Florida gov. in a speech that otherwise poked fun at ousted television hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, Fox News, and his own age.

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the Hell out of me and got there first,” POTUS laughed.

This joke went down well with his audience, who also heard DeSantis jibes from Roy Wood Jr., the evening’s featured entertainer. Wood Jr. commented that he didn’t expect his jokes to make much of an impact, telling CNN not to expect DeSantis to say, “‘You know what, man, you’re right. Go ahead and put Black history back in them books.’… He’s fighting Mickey Mouse. You can’t change that person’s mind with a joke.”

Considering DeSantis’ track record so far, Wood Jr. is likely right. Legal experts state that DeSantis’ explosive comments likely put Disney at an advantage in its upcoming lawsuit. The Florida gov., however, shows no signs of backing down, arguing that “I don’t think the suit has merit.”