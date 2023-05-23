Hamburger Mary’s Joins Disney In Its Battle Against DeSantis

After Republican Governor Ron DeSantis successfully passed anti-LGBTQ legislation, the Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando is taking a page out of the Walt Disney Company’s books and suing the Florida Governor.

Originally founded in San Francisco, CA, in 1972, Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille is “a family of locally-owned independent restaurants.” Advertising itself as an “open-air bar and grille for open-minded people,” the drag-themed restaurant has since spread across the country with locations in West Hollywood, Las Vegas, Kansas City, New York, Toledo, and multiple locations in Florida, including Tampa Bay and Orlando.

The restaurants feature multiple drag queen performances throughout the year, including musical performances, “gayme nights,” and family-friendly brunches. However, the latter events have come under attack and have been canceled entirely due to legislation approved by Governor Ron DeSantis. In response, Hamburger Mary’s has taken after Disney World and is now suing DeSantis.

Hamburger Mary’s Claims DeSantis is Violating Its First Amendment Rights

Related: DeSantis May Exile Thousands of LGBTQIA+ Disney World Cast Members From Florida

In a post on Facebook, the Hamburger Mary Orlando owners announced they were suing Governor Ron DeSantis over the recently passed Protection of Children Bill, claiming that, “This bill has nothing to do with children, and everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community.”

They continued to address the demonization of an entire group by saying they are “coming for your children,” the mistreatment of transgender people, and the state “taking over our education system” by erasing any lessons having to do with LGBTQ+ and African-American history.

Related: Disney World Fans Reconsider Spending Money in Ron DeSantis’s Florida

While the bill doesn’t explicitly call out drag shows, instead stating that “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that … depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Opponents of the bill believe that the language is vague enough that it can be interpreted to mean anything you don’t agree with. In the words of Hamburger Mary Orlando’s owners, “They are setting a precedent that the state legislators can decide what is best for you based on THEIR own values and convictions, and write it into law.”

The bill has resulted in the restaurant losing 20% of its reservations as well as the cancellation of multiple Pride events in Florida, including PRIDE in St. Cloud, The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast, and Tampa’s Pride on the River. DeSantis and his team have yet to comment.

Do you believe DeSantis is violating Florida citizens’ First Amendment rights? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!