Is Donald Trump’s Disney Animatronic Actually Hillary Clinton?

An old theory is once again making its rounds, suggesting that Donald Trump’s animatronic figure in Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents is, in fact, Hillary Clinton. Yes, you read that right.

The Hall of Presidents, an iconic attraction in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, first opened its doors to Guests with the rest of the Park in 1971. The 25-minute attraction sees George Washington reciting a speech before the sitting President of the United States recites the oath of office. Washington, the incumbent President, and all of his predecessors are all represented by audio-animatronic figures – including Donald Trump.

After Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States, the Hall of Presidents followed the same inauguration procedure as usual. The attraction underwent a temporary closure on January 17, 2017, to refurbish the attraction and add a new animatronic figure of President Trump. After several delays, it finally reopened on December 19, 2017, with Trump’s animatronic in tow.

During the lengthy refurbishment period, several rumors started to spread about the cause of the delays. For comparison, it took Disney just seven months to introduce President Joe Biden’s animatronic in 2021. One big theory as to ‘why’ has recently resurfaced – and it doesn’t seem entirely implausible…

The Trump robot in Disney’s hall of presidents was 100% a Hillary animatronic they had ready to go that they rush jobbed into Trump when he actually won https://t.co/6lyOMLvHe3 pic.twitter.com/Po5CdA3UUO — jason carvey fanclub president (@Suspiria_Goblin) May 14, 2023

When a Twitter user asked others to share the conspiracy theories they fully believe to be true, @Suspiria_Goblin shared their belief that the Trump animatronic in Disney World’s Hall of Presidents was initially built as Hillary Clinton animatronic but had to be reworked into Trump when he emerged as the actual winner of the election, hence the delays.

Examining the animatronic close-up, there’s no denying that it bears more than a passing resemblance to Trump’s former political opponent. Some observers have even claimed that Trump’s animatronic looks like Clinton in a wig.

While it’s an intriguing theory, it does seem odd that Disney Imagineering – with all its financial and creative prowess – wouldn’t just invest in a new face to replace Clinton’s in the case of Trump’s election. However, Disney does have a habit of repurposing its old attractions for new purposes to save a buck or two, so we wouldn’t rule out this theory entirely.

Trump recently entered an entirely different Disney conversation after siding with the company in its ongoing war with DeSantis. Following Disney’s announcement on May 18 that it was canceling its planned $2 billion investment in the state, Trump accused DeSantis of losing 2,000 potential jobs for Florida’s residents.

“DeSantis’ failed war on Disney has done little for his limping shadow campaign, and now is doing even less for Florida’s economy,” Trump said in a statement on May 18. He also referred to DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious” and said he’d entangled himself in a “mousetrap.”