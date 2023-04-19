Hillary Clinton Endorses Disney in Florida Battle, Opening Herself to a Wave of Criticism

While most would agree Disney has always been political, dating back to when the company used to make War World II propaganda in the 1940s, it would seem the House of Mouse is more political today than ever. As Republicans rage war on Disney, long-time Democrat Hillary Clinton has weighed in on whose side she’s on, which is only upsetting the right-wing conservatives even more.

The Clinton Family has always been fans of Walt Disney World, as most presidential families are. Disney has a long history of inviting Presidents to their parks, dating back to Harry Truman, who was the first former President to visit Disneyland in 1957. And it wasn’t just Democrats either; even President Nixon and President Reagan were fans of the parks. Ronald Reagan was actually a correspondent at Disneyland on opening day back when he was still known as an actor.

When it comes to endorsing Disney, it may not be a good look for the company to have Hillary Clinton on its side as many people are calling out her ties to allegations involving child sex trafficking. Clinton defending Disney is only more fuel for Republicans who will take any opportunity to further prove their point that the company is “grooming” and “trafficking” children. Her stance on Disney, which posted on Twitter, has only made her an easy target for those who stand with DeSantis.

You both have a history of allegations of sexual deviancy so it makes perfect sense.

How many underage teens did you and Bill associate with on Epstein’s Island? — s.petry (@spetry_mi) April 18, 2023

The Tweet was mostly met with criticism and was filled with comments shouting “groomer!” Many are calling out Bill Clinton’s connections to Jeffery Epstein and bringing up all kinds of sex trafficking allegations as a way to parallel Disney’s “grooming” culture. However, while it doesn’t really make anything better, some comments do point out that former President Trump, the Mickey Mouse of Republicans, has also had similar allegations that connect him to Epstein as well.

It can be argued that Clinton’s tweet only makes things worse for Disney, as it would be best if no politicians got involved in such a debacle over an amusement park.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also recently gave his two cents on the matter. The Republicans disagrees with DeSantis’s obsession with the Walt Disney World Park. “I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative, based on his actions towards Disney” said Christie.

“Where are we headed here now, that if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you? To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did. And now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”

For those who love the Parks, all they would like is for Disney to go back to the way it was, focused more on entertaining and providing a welcoming and all-accepting environment. But until this war is over, Disney may continue to be under attack from Republicans for a while.

Do you want less politicians chiming in on the Disney-Florida war? Let us know in the comments.