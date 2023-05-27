DeSantis-Appointed Board Member Resigns From Reedy Creek Committee

Less than a year after it was formed, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Committee created by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has had its first board member resignation.

After former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out on the Floridian “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, Governor Ron DeSantis retaliated by taking control of Walt Disney World’s unique Reedy Creek Improvement District and applying multiple new laws and regulations directed at the beloved Theme Park.

The Walt Disney Company has responded in its own right, suing the Florida Governor and pulling out of a development deal that could have brought the Sunshine State thousands of jobs and over $1 billion in profits.

DeSantis has had one edge over Uncle Walt’s company: his control over the now-named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. However, that strength may be waning since a founding member resigned from the committee.

Michael Sasso Resigns After DeSantis Appoints Wife to Supreme Court

On May 26, 2023, Spectrum News 13 Orlando confirmed that attorney Michael Sasso, one of the five original members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Committee appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, has resigned from his position on the board.

While no reason was given for Sasso’s resignation, it is more than likely connected to his wife, Judge Meredith Sasso, being appointed to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis shared the Supreme Court appointment on Twitter, saying, “I am proud to appoint Judge Meredith Sasso to serve on the Florida Supreme Court. Her commitment to our Constitution and the rule of law will make her an excellent justice.”

Neither member of the Sasso family has commented.

