No matter what side of the political spectrum you find yourself on, most will probably agree that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially taken things way too far in his vendetta against the Walt Disney Company. The situation passed ludicrous before Disney filed their lawsuit against the Republican leader, but now it seems the top brass of his own party are casting him out.

What began as a typical dispute involving LGBTQ+ legislature has now snowballed into a full-fledged war against the mouse, and leaders on both liberal and conservative sides are calling DeSantis out for his lunacy. When powerful Republicans like Marco Rubio and even former president Donald Trump are urging against the feud, it’s probably time to stop.

DeSantis Signs His Own Death Warrant

Farron Cousins, host of Farron Balanced on YouTube and Tiktok goes into much greater detail on the current situation, and it seems like DeSantis is on a downward spiral before ultimately sinking with the ship. With his own party turning against him, the governor is rapidly losing support and will ultimately fall by his own hand when Disney wins the lawsuit.

The phrase “mad with power” is an apt and appropriate statement used to describe Governor DeSantis during his ongoing fight against the Walt Disney Company. Even without the current lawsuit against him, his revenge ploy against the company is exhibit A in his abuse of power. Disney expressed their freedom of speech after the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and he’s attempting to punish them for invoking said right.

As pointed out by Cousins, the depositions are going to air all of the right wing’s dirty laundry, which will absolutely obliterate DeSantis’ political career and hopes for the presidency, as well as expose several members of the GOP. The countdown has officially begun, and governor’s days are numbered.

Do you think DeSantis should cease, or let himself crash and burn? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!