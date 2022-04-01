“Let Kids Be Kids,” #BoycottDisney Explodes Over “Don’t Say Gay” Falling Out

The Walt Disney Company is currently fighting an uphill battle with Florida State’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (AKA “Don’t Say Gay”). Thousands of fans and employees are coming forward to condemn the company. A grassroots movement of canceling the company has begun, and it’s getting out of hand.

Disney Parks worldwide and entertainment, including the popular Disney+ streaming platform, have become public enemy number one after The Walt Disney Company jumped ship on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (CS/CS/HB 1557), deemed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by the internet and more.

The Mouse House faces immense public backlash and severe punishment from large media groups, resulting in many fans taking it into their own hands to cancel the once-beloved company.

No matter what political stance Disney fans hold, it seems that everyone is cutting ties with the current Disney state:

Why can't they let kids be kids? They have to push their insecurities on kids? So sad. — Peanut Butter Trader (@_TraderDave) March 29, 2022

Adding fuel to the fire is a leaked press conference with Disney’s creative leadership board, showcasing Disney’s corporate president, Karey Burke, stating that she wants half of all Disney and Pixar movie characters to be LGBTQIA+ and minorities shortly:

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The leaked video also includes another executive, Latoya Raveneau, stating that they have a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and are regularly “adding queerness” to family-centered movies at Disney, leading to more backlash and controversies online:

Look I know it’s there, we all know it’s there. It’s not my thing, but I am not judging those who do it. Just QUIT JAMMING IT INTO AN AGENDA!!!! — Jim Walkley (@Jamawal71) March 29, 2022

Another fan wrote:

From the inside, I can assure you that they won't (at least not by backtracking, they are bound to push forward even harder eventually). But there is a resistance inside the company, we won't be used as political pawns any longer.https://t.co/UuSuVOKjla — EthanLClay (@EthanLClay) March 31, 2022

The Parental Rights in Education reads as follows:

Requires district school boards to adopt procedures that comport with certain provisions of law for notifying student’s parent of specified information; requires such procedures to reinforce fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing & control of their children; prohibits school district from adopting procedures or student support forms that prohibit school district personnel from notifying parent about specified information or that encourage student to withhold from parent such information; prohibits school district personnel from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification & involvement in critical decisions affecting student’s mental, emotional, or physical well-being; prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels; requires school districts to notify parents of healthcare services; authorizes parent to bring action against school district to obtain declaratory judgment; provides for additional award of injunctive relief, damages, & reasonable attorney fees & court costs to certain parents.

The bill itself does not mention “gay.” Still, recent controversies regarding Disney and Pixar executives reportedly cutting a majority of same-sex kissing and relationship scenes in recent movies, including Turning Red (2022) and Lightyear (2022), have sparked an online war, something that’s crippling Disney’s public image.

Disney reportedly funded organizations that backed Florida’s Parental Rights bill, only to later condemn the move by Florida and release statements from CEO Bob Chapek that were disputed by fans, employees, and more:

So Disney literally funded the Don’t Say Gay Bill, made it so that their employees that were LGBT couldn’t even wear a simple Pride pin, Forced Pixar to remove LGBT things from their movies, and so on, and this is how they respond? https://t.co/NiQVqHbATD — Kirbyfan45 and the Forgor Account #blm (@kirbyfan45) March 30, 2022

Another fan wrote:

#TurningRed was so cute and yes very relatable to the middle school girl experience but disneys ambiguous possibly gay hinting just pissed me off more after what has happened pic.twitter.com/K7rvYvIgOk — Rebebeba (@Leel_Ghost) March 11, 2022

Another fan shared:

Florida lawmakers are looking to repeal an agreement made with Disney in 1967 that allows them to act as their own government! BRAVO!!!👏👏👏 — MAGA MICHELLE (@PrimaryRinos22) April 1, 2022

Over the week, #BoycottDisney has been trending due to increased awareness of The Walt Disney Company’s organizational business practices, including the company’s ever-evolving stance on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, diverse representation in their media, and public statements regarding multiple political issues, resulting in fans on both sides of the political scale to question the Mouse House:

How about you stand up for the rights and safety of your most vulnerable demographic and vet your employees better first and foremost? Seems to be a reoccurring problem with your company… pic.twitter.com/wlbkmmKM3J — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 28, 2022

The legacy and integrity of Disney are being tested more now than at any other time in the beloved company’s history:

If you really wanna show us your support for LGBT rights, then start introducing same-sex romances in your mainstream movies! Not just as side characters either! No more scraps… pic.twitter.com/i49u7NrvFx — Jason ''Not Gay Enough'' Low Skill Worker (@ZeldaFan180) March 28, 2022

Another fan shared:

I hope this statement reflects the integrity of Disney meaning that your company will not fund individuals or groups which support this radical legislation. Transparency is on the side of the public forum. — Andrea (@kit4kat77) March 28, 2022

One Disney fan wrote:

Are you also dedicated to standing for the rights of parents and the safety of children? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 28, 2022

No matter what one feels about the current political turmoil taking place within The Walt Disney Company and other organizations, fans, Guests, and more are sharing their feeling and opinions about the issues.

Each Disney Park, including Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Studios, and more continue to welcome Guests of all background, beliefs, and more.

Note: The views expressed in this article do not necessarily express those of the author or Inside the Magic.