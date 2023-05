As the all-out culture war between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues, the mouse house is getting bolder and bolder to get the raging Republican to fold. Recently, Disney canceled their Imagineering relocation to Lake Nona, costing the state of Florida billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. But they have yet begun to fight.

Blinded by his rage and humiliation at the hands of the Magic Kingdom, DeSantis isn’t seeing the big picture, and neither are some of the fans. While Disney pulling out a majority of its support is definitely a power play in the company’s favor, it’s going to have long-term consequences.

DeSantis Halts Disney World Development

@dappermanatee is a former Disney World Cast Member who frequently posts his takes on the situation happening in the Parks with his “Storytime From Disney” videos. While a majority of the Tiktok above reinforces topics we’ve covered before, it’s the latter portion that should have Disney fans everywhere on high alert.

DeSantis and his actions have been called incredibly petty, and Disney is only fighting fire with fire. However, Disney is playing the long game by bringing development in Florida to a halt. That means anyone in Walt Disney World’s radius is going to feel the sting.

As pointed out by the video above, Disney is making the best decision for the company while making DeSantis feel the heat. That said, that doesn’t mean they are pulling entirely out of Florida. They are still doing things to benefit Central Florida’s community, just not in terms of the Parks.

Disney will be a prominent fixture in Orlando long after DeSantis is out of office, but it might be a long while before we see any significant improvements to the Disney Parks down south. In spite of changes and announcements from Josh D’Amaro, the company is going to take their sweet time until Florida’s governor finally gets the picture. Until then, we’re all going to feel the burn.

