Next Disney Theme Park May Have Been Quietly Announced by Exec

Amid calls for a fifth gate at the Walt Disney World Resort and hopes that Disney Parks might branch out from the East and West Coast, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chief Josh D’Amaro, has maybe just quietly revealed plans for Disney’s next theme park.

There are a number of developments happening across the Disney Park portfolio worldwide. At home in the domestic theme parks, Disneyland Resort is currently working on a new Avatar-themed expansion, while on the East Coast, rumors are swirling that Disney World may soon announce a massive new theme park to contend with Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe Park slated for 2025.

The plans to enrich Disney World come as the House of Mouse just announced the closure of its costly Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the cancelation of its Lake Nona campus project. The latter is seen as a potential retaliation by Disney against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is waging a war against The Walt Disney Company for speaking out against Florida legislature’s controversial Florida Parental Rights in Education bill, or as it became colloquially known, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Political war aside, Disney World has no plans to move out of the Sunshine State, even after officials from places like California, North Carolina, and Texas came forward with offers of rehousing the huge Disney Resort in their own states. Despite the turmoil, the company recently confirmed it still has plans to invest billions in the Walt Disney World Resort, and many think this is signaling the announcement of a fifth theme park to join Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The latter was the most recent Park to open at the Resort, and that was in 1998 under the stewardship of former CEO Michael Eisner.

With Bob Iger back at the reins, many fans are hoping that the returning former CEO will announce something big during his two-year stint.

Of course, a fifth theme park gate in Florida would be a gigantic investment in the Resort, and it seems the Mouse House is not ready to confirm such plans as of right now. That said, they do seem interested in teasing a potential new theme park to join Disney’s roster of locations. And this one is far from the shores of the United States.

In a discussion at the J.P. Morgan Conference, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairperson Josh D’Amaro hinted that a new offering Disney announced earlier this year may be the precursor to a bigger presence in the area.

Back in March, it was revealed that Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board were coming together to announce cruise vacations in Southeast Asia for the first time; Disney Parks Blog stated the two corporations “agreed to collaborate to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025.”

At the conference, D’Amaro alluded that the success of the new Disney Cruise Line experience may be the test for things to come. The executive said (via Reuters):

“[Running a cruise ship] gives you some indication of how guests are receiving the brand and what the opportunities might be going forward.”

There are currently three other Disney theme parks spread across Asia — Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

At present, Tokyo Disney Resort is currently undergoing a massive expansion called Fantasy Springs. The new land at Tokyo DisneySea will see areas dedicated to Peter Pan (1953), Tangled (2010), and Frozen (2013).

Another international theme park would only strengthen Disney Parks’ footprint globally and allow even more fans of the company to experience the magic of its theme park experiences.

Do you think Disney has plans to open a theme park in Singapore? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!