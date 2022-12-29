Work continues at one of the latest immersive Disney Parks additions, with all-new lands inspired by Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Rapunzel taking shape.

Disney Parks worldwide continue to bring new magical experiences for the young and the young at heart to enjoy. With a lengthy closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort — welcoming princess Tiana, prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie into California and Orlando — a breathtaking Te Fiti statue that will look over The Journey of Water, a Moana-inspired attraction coming to EPCOT, a brand-new area coming to Disneyland Paris inspired by Tangled, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins, and the nearly completed World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney fans have a lot to look forward to on their next Disney Parks trips.

But perhaps one of the most anticipated Disney Parks projects is Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea in Tokyo Disney Resort. The highly immersive area will be home to all-new Disney Parks lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney films Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen, and the beloved character Tinker Bell, with fun new attractions arriving at each land.

And thanks to WD23 (@WD23_Studios), we could take a look at the progress made in these new lands, with some scaffolding coming down at the mountains of Peter Pan’s Never Land, along with some progress on Elsa’s snow-covered palace at Frozen Kingdom.

FS Two Big Mountain North Mountain/Frozen Journey Elsa’s Ice Palace still has samples neverland adventure #TDR_now (translated)

Construction also continues at Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives.

Around Pixie Hollow Arendelle Castle The scaffolding behind the flower dome looks like a castle wall facing the fjord of Arendelle Castle, but what is the reason for making it so high? (translated)

And over at Rapunzel’s Forest, the Tangled-inspired land of this expansion, it would appear that the loading building of the land’s attraction is nearing completion.

Rapunzel Forest Rapunzel Ride Load/Unload Building

#TDR_now (translated)

And significant progress can also be seen in Rapunzel’s tower, the highlight of the Tangled-inspired area.

Rapunzel forest

#TDR_now (translated)

WD23 (@WD23_Studios) also shared some images of the brand-new hotel that will accompany Fantasy Springs, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan.

The handrails around the TDS FS hotel lobby are the same light green as the roof Handrails and streetlights are installed on the stairs leading to the park entrance Gates with wavy light green roofs at the vehicle entrances (translated)

The expansion is scheduled to open in Spring 2024. While Disney has not announced an official opening date for Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, seeing the continuous progress in the all-new lands arriving at the Disney Parks sure is exciting.

