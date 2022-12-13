Artist Perfectly Illustrates Br’er Rabbit Giving Splash Mountain to Princess Tiana

This month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. A closing date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the water ride is expected to be announced soon.

Despite the #SaveSplashMountain campaign and even a petition, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride. Princess Tiana is “almost there!”

To celebrate the transformation, freelance illustrator and character artist Hollie Ballard (@jammyjimjams) drew Br’er Rabbit, the main character of Splash Mountain, sending best wishes to Princess Tiana:

Splash mountain closing date for Walt Disney world has been announced January 22 2023… and although I love splash mountain, i CANT WAIT for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!!! #splashmountain #tiana #princesstiana #imagineering #disneyparks #waltdisneyworld #princessandthefrog

“Time to be movin’ along!” Br’er Rabbit says as he shakes Princess Tiana’s hand, knapsack over his shoulder. It’s a touching tribute to the blending of the two rides!

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!