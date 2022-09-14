Fans are unhappy with the latest information regarding the upcoming Tangled-themed attraction, saying it resembles another ride too much.

This past weekend, Disney fans worldwide learned about the latest projects coming to Disney Parks worldwide, as this year’s Disney D23 Expo took place in California. From all-new details on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in 2024, to a complete retheming, bringing San Fransokyo to life in Disney California Adventure, and even some exciting projects that could come to Walt Disney World inspired by Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), Zootopia (2016), Moana (2016), Disney sure gave fans a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

While most of these projects have Disney fans eager to see the arrival of all the exciting upgrades to Disney Parks, one of the least spoken projects during this year’s “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” has fans disappointed, with some thinking that an all-new attraction will resemble another popular ride too much.

A massive upgrade coming to Disneyland Paris leaked a few days before Disney D23’s opening date, with blueprints detailing the upcoming Tangled-themed family attraction, a new garden inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, and the complete makeover of a promenade leading into the new Frozen-themed land of the Parisian Park. And while the project would sound exciting to many, some fans are disappointed by the upcoming endeavor.

Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) recently shared additional blueprints for the upcoming Tangled-inspired attraction, commenting that the ride will be themed with pink wood-looking resin, with a roofed queue area, and will have a height of about 46 feet.

Based on the front blueprint of the attraction, Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) commented that the ride’s story would take place during the “I See the Light” musical number in Tangled (2010), with lanterns similar to the ones in the movie hanging from the ceiling and spinning boats inspired by this scene. It was also mentioned that the attraction would have three queues, most likely a regular stand-by queue, a Premier Access (Disneyland Paris’ paid fast lane system) queue, and an entrance for Guests with a Priority Card or Easy Access Card, often provided to Guests with disabilities or a Long Term Chronic Disease.

Front view of the Round ride! The story should take place during Tangled lanterns scene More details of the building: Entrance booth and the roof capping will be themed to an "ecru" pink wood looking & a cladding resin

[Thread 2/3] ⚠️ Front view of the Round ride!⚠️ ➡️ The story should take place during Tangled lanterns scene ➡️ More details of the building:

➖Entrance booth and the roof capping will be themed to an “ecru” pink wood looking & a cladding resin pic.twitter.com/s65GKbZoqg — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) September 14, 2022

A top view of the upcoming project also shows three different entrances to the Tangled-themed attraction.

A top view of the upcoming project shows three different entrances to the Tangled-themed attraction, with golden painted arrows in brass on the periphery of the roof.

[Thread 3/3] ⚠️ Overhead view of the future Tangled round ride!⚠️ ➡️ 3 entrances will be built for this attraction. ➡️ Periphery of the roof there will be golden painted arrows in brass. ➡️ More updates really soon also on https://t.co/RB5825pWIT#WDS2 pic.twitter.com/NEF7vwrH5P — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) September 14, 2022

While the project looks like a fun attraction for the young and the young at heart, some fans are unhappy with the upcoming upgrade, commenting that the new attraction will resemble another Disney classic ride.

User @Ellassie commented, “This looks more and more like the teacups with the lanterns and the design of the building.” User @Riowashere added to this, saying, “Why would they even want another cup&saucer attraction? This type of attraction is way down at the bottom of the innovation list.”

While it is true that the Tangled-themed ride will not be the highlight attraction of the upcoming Frozen expansion at the Parisian Park, fans apparently expected something more innovative for the upgrade coming to Disneyland Paris. It is also worth noting that these details have not been officially confirmed by Disney, meaning that changes could be made to the upcoming project. Inside the Magic will update you when more information is released.

The upcoming Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion project for Disneyland Paris, announced in 2019, with the recently opened Avengers Campus as part of the project.

