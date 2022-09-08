A massive upgrade is coming to this Disney Park, involving a complete reconstruction and several exciting additions.

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing, innovating, and trying to upgrade to provide Guests with the best experiences during their visit. These changes can be seen clearly with the opening of the latest expansions at Disney Parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, and Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris.

Avengers Campus opened at Walt Disney Studios Park earlier this summer, welcoming recruits to live heroic adventures along with some of their favorite heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This new immersive land is part of an exciting multi-year expansion project the Parisian Park is currently developing. The next significant addition is a land inspired by Disney’s hot franchise Frozen. While this next step is still in its early stages, a recent leak has fans overjoyed with another exciting upgrade coming to this Disney Park.

Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) shared images of the blueprints for an upcoming project at Walt Disney Studios Park, involving lots of construction and exciting new additions to the Park. The first image depicts a new promenade coming to the Parisian Park, starting from the current Hollywood Blvd. with a new giant rosette, marking the entrance to “the art nouveau land,” replacing the Hollywood facades and planting trees instead.

[News] Here is an exclusive blueprint of the new promenade coming to #WDS2!! It will start from the existing Hollywood Blvd with a giant rosette which will be a kind of entrance to « the art nouveau land ». Fake Hollywood facades will be demolished, & remplaced by trees…

The blueprints also show a new outdoor theater coming to the Park by the end of the promenade, which will probably home an exciting new daytime show.

[News] A new outdoor Theater for #DisneylandParis !! Project lake promenade blueprints reveals also a new outdoor theater on the left side of the promenade leading to the lake. A gazebo-like stage will take place, and new enchanted daytime shows will be played! #WDS2

The project will also include a brand-new area, which will home a new Tangled attraction, a themed pond, and restrooms, which will most likely be themed as well.

[News] A brand new area with an attraction, toilets and a pond for #WDS2 !! « Project lake promenade » blueprints also reveals what will look like the area behind ToyStory Playland! A new Tangled attraction will take place with a themed pond and toilets!!

Inside the Magic reported on the upcoming Tangled attraction when the initial information was released. Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) also shared a closer look at this brand-new attraction, showing a beautiful structure that will home the attraction, following a rotating system similar to the one used in Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups in Disneyland Park.

[Exclusive] Closer look to the brand new Tangled Ride coming to #DisneylandParis ! The blueprints (released to public 5days ago) reveals the beautiful building that will host the brand new attraction : Some Rotating boats (same ride system as Tea Cups)!

While this project is exciting and will surely bring a significant upgrade to Guests’ experiences when visiting the Park, it is important to point out that, as of the publication of this article, Disneyland Paris officials have not yet confirmed this information. However, we could soon hear an official announcement during this year’s D23 Expo, which will take place in California. Inside the Magic will be attending D23 and will report on any Disney Parks news announced during this year’s panels.

