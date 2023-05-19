‘Avatar’-Inspired Disneyland Expansion Reportedly in the Works

One of the most exciting Disney Parks expansions is reportedly in the works, as Disneyland officials are working with James Cameron on a new Avatar-inspired experience.

Pandora–The World of Avatar is arguably the most impressive themed land in Walt Disney World Resort, and perhaps in Disney Parks worldwide, with immersive storytelling, breathtaking views, and some of the most popular attractions in the Orlando Resort. And it would appear that Disney is ready to move forward with its next Avatar-inspired project, welcoming a “bold” new experience at Disneyland Resort.

During the OC Forum event held on May 17 at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock shared the latest updates about upcoming plans for the Southern California Disney Resort, including a “bold” new experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Potrock commented that Walt Disney Imagineering is teaming up with award-winning filmmaker James Cameron to develop a new experience inspired by his record-breaking franchise at Disneyland Resort.

CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger first teased plans for this new project earlier this year, which was a surprise to thousands of fans and to Ken Potrock as well, who commented, “And lastly, a project that was announced by Bob Iger. By the way, a surprise to me. Not kidding. It’s great when you hear from your boss what you’re doing.”

The announcement triggered speculation among Disney fans, as no details for the Avatar-inspired project were initially shared. Unfortunately, even Disney executives remain in the dark as the out-of-this-world project is reportedly moving forward. “We’re going to share lots more details as they become available. By the way, as I become aware of what the heck we’re going to do. But stay tuned, it’s going to be really exciting. We’re thinking bold,” said Potrock.

While no details have been revealed, the possibilities are endless considering the breathtaking immersive land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disneyland’s version of Pandora–The World of Avatar could become home to new attractions, character interactions, interactive experiences, shopping and dining locations, and much more!

However, for this project to move beyond its early planning stages, the DisneylandForward initiative would surely have to be set in motion first.

How will DisneylandForward help bring ‘Avatar’ to Disneyland Resort?

DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify current regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim that would allow Disneyland to bring more investment into the Anaheim Resort and expand on new projects without having to replace fan-favorite rides, attractions, and themed lands in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Current DisnelandForward plans contemplate the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON to Disneyland Resort. Surely the new Avatar-inspired project will be included in the DisneylandForward initiative as Disney executives seem to be putting this exciting project in the spotlight.

What about Disney World?

Walt Disney World Resort is facing unprecedented challenges amid the ongoing battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The turmoil recently forced Disney to shut down a million-dollar project planned for Florida and to announce the permanent closure of one of the most immersive and exclusive experiences in the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Disney World’s future remains uncertain as the political battle against Ron DeSantis escalates, causing North Carolina, Texas, and South Carolina to invite Mickey Mouse to pack his bags and bring Disney World to those states. While no official relocation plans have been confirmed by Disney executives, future plans for Walt Disney World Resort will undoubtedly continue to be modified by the unprecedented conflict.

