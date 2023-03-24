Disney Restaurant Reimplements Troubled Performance

“Andy’s coming!”

Hollywood Studios is known for its Toy Story-themed area and meet and greets with the characters. Toy Story Land is a larger-than-life version of Andy’s backyard, where the Guests have shrunk to the size of toy (or smaller!) and get to play with all the beloved characters. Before this area was built, the characters could be seen walking around the Pixar area of Hollywood Studios and would interact with Guests.

For a time, it was a little-known secret among Disney fans that if you saw these characters around the Park and shouted “Andy’s coming!” the characters would fall to the ground, just like they did in the films. Unfortunately, the secret was leaked and it became a constant trend of Guests shouting at the characters. Eventually, the characters stopped responding to it, explaining that it was a safety hazard for both the Cast Members and the Guests.

Now, it seems that Toy Story Land has reimplemented a version of it in their newest restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ. The restaurant is highly immersive, featuring colorful pieces and artwork to make Guests truly feel like a toy in Andy’s room. There are sound bites of different characters and toys played throughout the dining experience, with one specific sound clip drawing highly mixed reactions. At various points in the clip, one of the toys will say something along the lines of “Quiet! Andy’s coming!” and diners will hear Andy briefly playing with a toy or calling to his mom.

During this time, the restaurant staff freezes like a toy, furthering the immersive experience and calling back to when the characters would do something similar. A TikTok video shows a recent Guest’s experience with this interaction, and the reaction have been mixed. While some people think it’s another example of the level of detail and attention Disney puts forth, other comments think it’s too much. “Imagine your food coming to the table but the waiter can’t put it down because Andy is coming,” says @_ilwid. Another claims, “I give this freeze thing less than 6 months before they discontinue it.”

Disney fans have been asking for years why the characters no longer respond to the warning of Andy’s arrival, but these comments prove that overall, it just isn’t a feasible performance. The reaction to the clip of “Andy’s coming!” is an incredibly immersive detail that really adds to the overall experience, but in reality definitely seems like something that could become tiring and troublesome quickly. Only time will tell if the Cast Members continue to freeze or if Disney will quietly stop it.

What do you think about the reaction to “Andy’s coming?” Let Inside the Magic know down below!

