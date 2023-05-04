Disney officials are conducting in-person surveys as preparations continue for a long-overdue expansion project.

While Walt Disney World Resort continues its year-long legal battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a long-overdue expansion project has resurfaced, as Disney officials are currently conducting in-person surveys and pitches to continue preparations for a long-term theme park, shopping, and parking expansion that will surely put Disney back on top of the entertainment industry.

Disneyland officials are hosting a series of events and “Community Coffees” to allow Anaheim residents to learn all about the DisneylandFowrard initiative and ask any questions they may have about the multi-year expansion project, inviting the community to be a part of the titanic endeavor that aims to update the “traditional” 1990s-approved plans that would guide the growth of Disneyland Resort, as the current approach limits Disney’s ability to create new diverse and integrated experiences to improve the Anaheim Resort.

“Today hotel, theme park, retail and dining are all part of one immersive experience. Guests expect that the future of entertainment will seamlessly weave all uses together in ways that were hard to imagine 25 years ago when the city created these specific plans,” says Disney on its DisneylandForward website.

Since the project was first announced, Disney officials have reached out to Anaheim residents and neighbors at “Community Coffees” and town halls to provide information about the project, share updates, and answer any questions.

And following these efforts, Disney has shared the list of upcoming “Community Coffees” events for Anaheim residents. Per the DisneylandForward website, the upcoming dates are:

April 15, 2023, at Eucalyptus Park (100 N. Quintana Dr.)

May 20, 2023, at Ponderosa Park (2100 S. Haster St.)

June 3, 2023, Walnut Grove Park (905 S. Anaheim Blvd.)

June 10, 2023, Boysen Park (951 S. State College Blvd.)

July 8, 2023, Maxwell Park (2655 W. Orange Ave.)

July 22, 2023, Barton Park (800 S. Agate St.)

August 12, 2023, Juarez Park (841 S. Sunkist St.)

September 9, 2023, Pearson Park (400 N. Harbor Blvd.)

October 14, 2023, Ronald Reagan Park (945 S. Weir Canyon Rd.)

All of DisneylandForward’s “Community Coffees” events occur from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. and allow attendees to learn more about the Disney project through presentations and surveys.

More on DisneylandForward

DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify current regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim that would allow Disneyland to bring more investment into the Anaheim Resort and expand on new projects without having to replace fan-favorite rides, attractions, and themed lands in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Per the DisneylandForward website, the initiative aims to bring new Disney experiences and placemaking created from Disney’s beloved stories to Disneyland Resort as they have to other Disney Parks worldwide, like Tokyo DisneySea and Shanghai Disneyland.

Currently, Disney is contemplating the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON, as well as “a new kind of Disney entertainment destination” with restaurants, hotels, live music, ticketed events, shopping, and theme park experiences modeled after the famous Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney states that it is not seeking any public funding, additional square footage, or hotel rooms beyond what is currently approved for DisneylandForward. “Rather, we are simply working with the city and community to update our existing approvals to allow for integrated development to be located and built throughout Disney properties.”

As of this article’s publishing, an official timeline for the DisneylandForward initiative has not been published. However, seeing the latest developments in the legal conundrum in Orlando as Ron DeSantis continues his fight against The Walt Disney Company over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, it’s not hard to see Disneyland pushing through any complications to bring DisneylandForward to life. Inside the Magic will continue to bring you updates on the ambitious and exciting project.

