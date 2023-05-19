As the legal battle between The Walt Disney Company and Ron DeSantis continues, the Florida Governor’s team has filed a new motion, questioning the impartiality of the Court in the case.

Florida has become the battlefield for one of the most discussed conflicts of the last years, with Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company embroiled in a year-long battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District that has forced Disney to take drastic actions across the company, including canceling million-dollar projects in Florida, and caused fear among fans, questioning if visiting Walt Disney World Resort is safe given the latest developments.

And as the conflict continues and lawsuits fly back and forth among both parties, it seems like the Florida Governor’s legal team fears that The Walt Disney Company may get the upper hand, as they have filed a new motion to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker in the case against Disney, arguing that “the Court’s impartiality in this matter might reasonably be questioned.”

Journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), who tweets about theme parks, entertainment, “and some politics,” shared the motion through his Twitter account.

NEW: The DeSantis legal team has filed a motion to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E Walker in the case vs. Disney. pic.twitter.com/e8SpSY93Ct — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 19, 2023

DeSantis’ legal team argues that the Court — Chief Judge Mark E. Walker — has previously made remarks implying that DeSantis is trying to retaliate against Disney “based on Disney’s viewpoints” and could “reasonably imply that the Court has prejudged the retaliation question here.”

The motion cites two unrelated cases in which Disney has been brought up, including comments regarding “[Taking] away Disney’s special status because they’re woke,” and suggests that “the Court should recuse itself and order that the case be reassigned to another judge.” You can read the filing here.

As of this article’s publishing, it is unclear if this new motion will move forward or be dismissed. Inside the Magic will continue to update you on the latest developments surrounding Walt Disney World Resort and its legal battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A quick recap of the DeSantis vs. Disney turmoil

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company have been in a year-long tug-war since the company opposed the divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law in early 2022. DeSantis’ efforts to retaliate against Disney have included the takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District, threats of new tolls and taxes, and even teasing the construction of a state prison steps away from Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

While Disney has managed to stay afloat during the conflict, to Governor DeSantis’ displeasure, pulling off “secret maneuvers” and filing a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis, it would appear that this conflict is far from over.

Do you think Ron DeSantis’ team is being reasonable in asking for this disqualification? Share your thoughts on this year-long battle with Inside the Magic in the comments below!