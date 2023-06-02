Monumental Lawsuit Between Disney and DeSantis Set – Official Deadlines Approaching

Just moments ago, a new filing signed by United States District Judge Allen Winsor revealed some upcoming deadlines issued to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, setting the official lawsuit filed by both sides into motion.

Lawsuit Deadlines Imminent for DeSantis and Disney

Scott Gustin on Twitter recently released some new information regarding the lawsuit filed by both DeSantis and Disney. Further information concerns specific deadlines for both sides to abide by in the coming months.

Per the official screenshot from the documents filed by United States District Judge Allen Winsor went out to both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World.

Here are the official deadlines:

Defendant’s Motions to Dismiss: Due 6/26/23

Plaintiff’s Responses: Due 7/26/23

Defendants’ Replies: Due 8/9/23

Here’s how this entire lawsuit came about.

How This Lawsuit Debacle First Started

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been forging battles left and right ever since Disney took a political stance due to a bill passing in Florida that does not allow the state to teach LGBTQ+ content to kindergarten through third-grade children in elementary schools.

Ever since then, it’s been one battle after another between Disney, Reedy Creek, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

As the Florida Governor signs the bill, we now wait to verify whether or not this new bill will have any significant negative impacts on The Walt Disney Company.

Both sides have filed their versions of lawsuits that will see the light of day in court over the next six months. The Florida governor has been mass scrutinized by his constituents and Disney fane. Some even petitioned to ban DeSantis from WDW.

