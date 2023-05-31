Strange, Creepy Figure Spotted on Splash Mountain Before Closure

Shortly before its permanent closure, one Guest spotted a strange and slightly creepy sight aboard Splash Mountain.

However, over the years, we’ve seen Disney close a lot of iconic experiences at its theme parks, with the most divisive closure happening earlier this year.

Few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will feature the titular Princess Tiana as Guests travel the same familiar log flume path. Walt Disney World’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024, with Disneyland’s opening shortly after.

However, Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain is still operating. Though for an admittedly short amount of time. Spalsh Mountain permanently closed at Disneyland Park on May 31, 2023, with its last day of operation taking place on May 30, 2023.

Recently, a Guest noticed a rather bizarre and strange sight while riding Splash Mountain during its final days of operation. An almost human-like figure can be spotted, along with various lighting equipment.

The Guest shared the images online, and you can take a look at them for yourself down below:

We have no idea what this actually is, but it’s quite a weird thing to see while traveling aboard Splash mountain.

The version of Spalsh Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will not be closing.

