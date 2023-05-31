Disney World Raises Prices For Beloved Dining Plan

A much-missed feature of the Walt Disney World Resort is returning soon, but not without some price increases.

Walt Disney World is famous for its classic rides, thrilling attractions, and amazing live entertainment offerings. Comprised of four Parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort is truly a magical place.

However, a big draw for many of the infamous Orlando Resort is the food. From quick bites to sit-down dinners, Walt Disney World has it all. Guests used to be able to buy Disney’s Dining Plan, which allowed them to experience most of what the Resort has to offer.

Unfortunately, Disney World’s Dining Plan has been out of commission since 2020, leaving many wondering if it would ever return.

Thankfully, Disney’s Dining Plan is returning in 2024!

Prices have officially been revealed for Walt Disney World’s new Dining Plan, which were shared by Scott Gustin:

Disney Dining Plan prices for 2024 (per person, per night): Quick-Service Plan: Adult $57, Child $23.83

Disney Dining Plan: Adult $94.28, Child $29.69 2020 prices:

Quick-Service Plan: Adult $55, Child $26

Disney Dining Plan: Adult $78, Child $30.51 pic.twitter.com/3rwGCEsXAv — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 31, 2023

The new prices for the Quick-Service Plan are $57 for adults and $23.83 for children. Previously, the prices for the plan were $55 for adults and $26 for children.

The new prices for the Disney Dining Plan are $94.28 for adults and $29.69 for children. The previous prices for this plan were $78 for adults and $30.51 for children.

All prices are per Guest per night.

Guests to prepay for a dining package that covers quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks will be available to purchase starting May 31 for itineraries starting January 9, 2024.

Are you excited about the grand return of Disney’s Dining Plan? Will you be buying it next year?