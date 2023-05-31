Popular Ride Closed Unexpectedly at Disney Theme Park

A popular attraction has closed unexpectedly at a Disney theme park.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are filled with fun and magic, there’s one thing Guests need to prepare for, and that’s ride closures. This is an unfortunate truth for all theme parks like Universal, Six Flags, and of course, Disney.

This is true for all Disney Parks and Resorts, especially the Disneyland Paris Resort, as of late. This European destination has faced quite a few challenges recently due to Cast Members going on strike.

The strike has forced several rides, attractions, and experiences to be close to Guests. Now, another ride has closed, though this is not due to the ongoing strike.

Much like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris also features a few Toy Story attractions. Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin is a ride themed around Slinky from Pixar’s Toy Story films. However, this ride is no Slinky Dog Dash, instead offering Guests an experience more like one you’d see at a carnival or smaller theme park.

The ride is located at Walt Disney Studios Park in the World of Pixar area. Thankfully, the closure is only expected to last one day.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is full of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, some of which are exclusive to the Resort. For starters, Disneyland Park features what is arguably the prettiest castle in all of the Disney Parks and Resorts, showing off a stunning take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Resort has been undergoing lots of changes recently, both in its Parks and its facilities. The Disneyland Paris Resort even has its own version of Disney Springs, called Disney Village.

