Splash Mountain Closed Forever at Disneyland

It’s over.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most iconic and beloved theme park attractions in the world. Over the decades, millions of Guests have made memories on rides like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and of course, Splash Mountain.

However, Splash Mountain is now nothing more than a memory itself, with the ride reaching the end of its lifespan. After months of backlash and controversy, Splash Mountain has officially and permanently closed at the Disneyland Resort.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

May 31, 2023, marks the official closure date for Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort, meaning Guests will never be able to experience the original attraction ever again.

In the last few weeks, Guests have been running to the attraction for one last ride, with the final hours of operation seeing massive wait times.

Disney will soon be transforming this ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. This new experience will feature Princess Tiana and other characters from the film.

Both Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s versions of Splash Mountain will get this makeover, with the third version at Tokyo Disneyland remaining the same for the foreseeable future.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open first sometime in 2024 at the Orlando Resort.

Are you excited? Will you miss Splash Mountain? Let us know!