Disney’s Splash Mountain Flooded With Guests Days Before Closing

With just a few days until its final day, Guests flooded the Disneyland Resort to experience Splash Mountain one last time.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most cherished and beloved theme park rides and attractions in the world. Here, Guests have the chance to experience Disney legends like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion as well as newer offerings like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

However, one attraction stood above the rest (literally) and became a household name.

Splash Mountain is a log flume ride that could be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland, with the first version of the attraction opening in 1989 at the Disneyland Resort.

Of course, years ago, Disney announced that Splash Mountain would close forever and transform into a completely new experience, one that will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated feature film The Princess and the Frog.

Disney first revealed that it would be closing the two versions of Splash Mountain in America in order to once and for all let go of the troubled history associated with the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. This film has been essentially forgotten and swept under the rug by Disney, with many calling out the film’s racist and extremely problematic themes, characters, and setting.

Walt Disney World’s version of Spalsh Mountain closed in early 2023, with Disneyland’s soon to follow. The official last operating day for Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort is May 30, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few days left.

Because of the incoming closure, Splash Mountain has been incredibly popular recently, as you can see below:

I’ve never seen this before. Lightning Lane is extended all the way out of the barn. Standby is 120. Single riders backed up all the way to Pooh’s corner. And I just got a single ride there was probably only about 10 people in front of me at the exit. took 43mins.

Splash Mountain hit three-hour waits easily this past week, indicating it will be a popular destination for Guests eager to experience it one final time.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Walt Disney World, with Disneyland’s version soon to follow.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about the future of the Disney Parks?