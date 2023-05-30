Disney Confirms Status of ‘Aerosmith’ Ride in Florida

After causing some confusion regarding one of the most popular rides at Disney World, Disney has confirmed the ride’s status.

Anyone who’s been to a theme park knows it’s smart to plan for ride closures. From Disney World and Universal Studios to Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Dollywood, no theme park is immune to breakdowns and refurbishments.

This doesn’t mean it’s not annoying to stand in line for your favorite ride only to learn it’s closing for the rest of the day, or even worse, the one ride you planned to ride has been shut down for maintenance. But this is just a harsh truth Guests visiting theme parks need to know.

On the bright side, one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides recently returned from an extensive refurbishment!

Guests will find plenty of things to do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but one of the most popular and thrilling experiences is found at the end of Sunset Boulevard right next to the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

We’re, of course, talking about Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. This exhilarating coaster closed indefinitely back in February but is now once again operating.

However, there was some confusion regarding the status of the ride this morning at Walt Disney World. The attraction reopened unexpectedly on Memorial Day Weekend, returning without any warning or notice by Disney.

Then the ride was then listed as closed on May 30, causing Guests confusion.

However, Disney has now confirmed the status of the ride, removing all mention of the ride’s refurbishment from the official Walt Disney World website.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster now shows operating hours well into July 2023, indicating it is ready to “rock & roll” once again.

Currently, Guests can take advantage of an “After Hours” event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing them to stay in the Park longer than normal.

This is a great way to ensure Guests get to do everything they want, with smaller crowds and more time in the day available.

Will you be visiting Hollywood Studios soon? What’s your favorite Park at Walt Disney World?