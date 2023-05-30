24-Year-Old Disney Roller Coaster Has Just Closed Indefinitely

After just a handful of days reopened, this classic Disney attraction has just closed indefinitely, adding to the list of Disney World’s closed rides.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many attractions. Spread across four theme parks, Guests can find thrilling roller coasters, gentle family rides, and nostalgic classics. In the last few years, Disney has opened a plethora of new e-ticket rides, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and, in just the last month, TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

All eyes are currently on Disney’s Animal Kingdom and what it intends to do with part of its DinoLand U.S.A. area, which is currently under construction. Of course, plans for the overall park could be to implement Disney’s “blue sky” idea of introducing elements of Moana (2016) and Zootopia (2016) into the animal-centric theme park, which were announced at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California.

But, as the new keeps on coming, many Guests still enjoy the old faithfuls, the classics of the Walt Disney World Resort. One attraction that attracts millions each year is the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith dark thrill ride in Hollywood Studios. Opening in 1999, the music-themed roller coaster is one of the fastest on Disney property and allows Guests to enjoy one of Aerosmith’s classic tracks while being propelled in a neon dreamscape.

Unfortunately, on February 21, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster shuttered for a lengthy refurbishment, with the Walt Disney World website stating that the attraction would reopen sometime in Summer 2023.

Disney World’s Closed Rides

That changed when, surprisingly, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster quietly reopened earlier this week, much to the delight of Guests — so much delight, in fact, that crowds swarmed the area and saw Cast Members telling Guests that the posted wait time was not correct due to the ride being “packed.”

However, as times became available online, the message about it being closed did not go away. And now we know why.

In looking at the website today, it can be seen that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is once again closed indefinitely. The ride opening calendar currently runs through July 29, 2023, and for all dates, it says no time available.

It seems Disney may have soft-opened the attraction to test refurbished elements with the plan to close once again, shown by the lack of removal of the closed notice on the attraction webpage.

When Guests were allowed back on the ride this last few days, the attraction remained relatively unchanged, even despite rumors that Disney may retheme the attraction in favor of something less problematic.

Aerosmith, more specifically frontman Steven Tyler, came under fire recently after he was named in a sexual assault lawsuit. Julia Holcomb alleges that Tyler groomed her, sexually assaulted her, and forced her to take drugs and have an abortion during their relationship in the 1970s. At present, Disney has not acknowledged the matter, and it seems the Aerosmith theming will remain, at least for the time being.

The Muppets won’t be joining the coaster just yet.

Are you disappointed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed indefinitely? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!